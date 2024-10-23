17-year-old boy Arlington boy dies in crash: Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt
Arlington - A 17-year-old boy died Tuesday night in Arlington after losing control of his speeding vehicle and being thrown from the car because he wasn’t wearing a seat belt, police said.
The single-vehicle crash occurred around 9:50 p.m. on N. Collins Street near NE Green Oaks Boulevard, according to the Arlington Police Department.
Officers said the teenager was driving southbound on N. Collins Street when he struck a curb, veered off the road, and rolled several times before the vehicle landed in a field.
He was thrown from the 2007 Toyota minivan and pronounced dead at the scene.
Arlington police are urging drivers to wear seat belts and follow speed limits.