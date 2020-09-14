17-year-old arrested for Carroll High School graffiti

article

Police arrested a teenager early Monday morning for allegedly vandalizing Carroll High School in Southlake.

According to Southlake DPS, it happened around 3:30 a.m. Police got a call about a suspect wearing a gray hooded jacket who had set off a motion detector at the school’s front door.

Responding officers spotted the teenager and chased him on foot. They caught up to him and arrested him not far from the school.

Police have not yet released the 17-year-old suspect’s name. He could face charges for burglary and criminal mischief.

He may be responsible for graffiti at the school over the summer as well, police said.

Officers were at the school Monday morning for an investigation and to determine an estimate for the property damage.