17 cases of COVID-19 reported at Dallas homeless shelter

More than 200 people are being relocated from a Dallas homeless shelter after 17 positive cases were reported.

They were bused from the Dallas Life Foundation Friday morning and will now live at an unnamed hotel. The group will have to quarantine there for two weeks. The city will fund the accommodations and meals during that time.

“That will give us opportunities to disinfect the entire place and get ready for our new normal,”

The shelter's executive director says those who tested positive were asymptomatic.