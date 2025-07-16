16-year-old boy dies after falling out of ATV in Fannin County

article

The Brief A 16-year-old boy, identified as Christopher Dryden, died Sunday night after falling from an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in Fannin County. Investigators say Dryden was a passenger on a Polaris Ranger ATV and was unrestrained and not wearing a seatbelt when he fell while the vehicle was moving. This was the second deadly ATV crash in North Texas on Sunday.



A 16-year-old boy died Sunday night after falling from an ATV in Fannin County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (TxDPS).

What we know:

TxDPS troopers responded to an ATV crash on County Road 4120 in Fannin County around 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators found that a 2010 Polaris Ranger was traveling westbound on County Road 4120 when one of the passengers, identified as 16-year-old Christopher Dryden, fell from the ATV while it was moving. Officials said Dryden was not wearing a seatbelt and was unrestrained in the vehicle.

Dryden was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how many people were in the ATV or how Dryden fell out. Authorities have not released information on who was driving the ATV at the time.

Two deadly ATV crashes in North Texas on Sunday

A 6-year-old boy died Sunday afternoon after an ATV rollover accident in Gainesville. Three other boys were injured but are expected to survive.

Gainesville police responded to a rollover accident in the 3100 block of East U.S. Highway 82 just after 5 p.m. Sunday. Callers reported multiple children were involved.