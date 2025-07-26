15-year-old arrested in connection with deadly Mesquite shooting
MESQUITE, Texas - A 16-year-old was killed, and another teen was injured in a shooting that resulted in the arrest of a 15-year-old in Mesquite on Thursday night.
What we know:
Mesquite police were called to the 2100 block of Pecan Creek Drive around 9:30 p.m. Thursday for a shooting.
Police said they found a 16-year-old boy who died at the scene. A 15-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital with injuries that aren't believed to be life-threatening.
On Saturday, police said a 15-year-old boy was arrested by investigators.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the names of anyone involved in the shooting or what charges the 15-year-old that was arrested is facing.
The Source: Information in this article comes from a social media post by Mesquite Police.