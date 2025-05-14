15-year-old girl died in shooting in East Oak Cliff, Dallas police say

article

The Brief A 15-year-old girl died in a shooting on Tuesday morning in East Oak Cliff. Police have not released details surrounding the shooting or there are any suspects.



A 15-year-old girl was shot and killed Tuesday morning in East Oak Cliff, according to Dallas police.

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting call around 9:30 a.m. in the 200 block of McVey Avenue. When they arrived, they found a girl with a gunshot wound inside a home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 15-year-old Joslenn Esparza.

The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any details about the circumstances of the shooting.

It is unclear whether any arrests have been made or if there are any suspects.