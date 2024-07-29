14-year-old shot when fight breaks out in Downtown Dallas park

article

A 14-year-old boy was shot late Sunday night in Downtown Dallas.

Police said a popular club hosted an end-of-summer bash, which brought a large number of teens to the area.

There was a fight that broke out across the street from the club in a park on Pacific Avenue.

One person pulled out a gun and fired, wounding the 14-year-old.

He was taken to Children’s Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.

Dallas police believe he was an innocent bystander and not the intended target.

The shooter left the scene and still has not been arrested.