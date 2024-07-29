14-year-old shot when fight breaks out in Downtown Dallas park
article
DALLAS - A 14-year-old boy was shot late Sunday night in Downtown Dallas.
Police said a popular club hosted an end-of-summer bash, which brought a large number of teens to the area.
There was a fight that broke out across the street from the club in a park on Pacific Avenue.
One person pulled out a gun and fired, wounding the 14-year-old.
He was taken to Children’s Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.
Dallas police believe he was an innocent bystander and not the intended target.
The shooter left the scene and still has not been arrested.