14-year-old riding bicycle injured in Fort Worth hit-and-run

Fort Worth police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after hitting a 14-year-old who was riding a bike Saturday evening.

The hit-and-run crash happened just after 6:30 p.m., near the intersection of Diamondback Lane and Esperanza Drive.

According to police, the 14-year-old was riding his bicycle on Diamondback Ln., when a black pickup truck, believed to be a Toyota Tundra, struck the boy.

The driver of the truck didn't stop, and fled westbound on Diamondback Ln., before going south on Sandera Ranch.

Police say the 14-year-old only had minor injuries, and is expected to be OK.

Anyone with information on this hit-and-run crash, or the black truck involved, is asked to call police at 817-392-4867.