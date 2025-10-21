13-year-old girl hit by Crandall police vehicle

article

The Brief A Crandall police officer struck a 13-year-old girl with a patrol car while responding to a call. The officer had lights and sirens on at the time of the incident, which happened just as two teens ran across the road. The teen was not seriously injured and released to a family friend.



A police officer in Crandall struck a teenager who was crossing the road.

What we know:

It happened on Monday afternoon as the officer was responding to a call in the Heartland area with lights and sirens on.

According to the Crandall Police Department, the officer was heading north on FM 741 just as two teenagers reportedly ran across the road near Caribou Lane.

The officer swerved to avoid them but still struck a 13-year-old female.

Thankfully, she was not seriously hurt. She was checked out by paramedics and then released to a family friend.

What's next:

The Texas Department of Public Safety is leading an investigation into what happened.