13 protesters arrested at Dallas Love Field ahead of visit by President Joe Biden

Dallas Police say they arrested 13 protesters outside of Love Field Airport on Monday night.

Around 6:20 p.m., Dallas Police were called to the intersection of Mockingbird Lane and Herb Kelleher Way for a group of pro-Palestine protesters outside of the airport.

DPD says that the group was given three warnings to leave the road, but they refused to do so.

13 people were arrested and charged with obstruction of a highway or other passageway, according to police.

The protesters held signs and flags calling for a cease-fire in Gaza.

President Joe Biden and Air Force 1 arrived at Dallas Love Field 7:05 p.m.

President Biden's motorcade then took him to Concord Church in Dallas to pay his respects to longtime Dallas congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson.