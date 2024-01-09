Expand / Collapse search

13 protesters arrested at Dallas Love Field ahead of visit by President Joe Biden

Love Field
President Joe Biden arrives in Dallas

Joe Biden made his first trip to Dallas as president to pay his respects to late congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson on Monday. A prayer service for Johnson is being held on Monday night.

DALLAS - Dallas Police say they arrested 13 protesters outside of Love Field Airport on Monday night.

Around 6:20 p.m., Dallas Police were called to the intersection of Mockingbird Lane and Herb Kelleher Way for a group of pro-Palestine protesters outside of the airport.

DPD says that the group was given three warnings to leave the road, but they refused to do so.

13 people were arrested and charged with obstruction of a highway or other passageway, according to police.

The protesters held signs and flags calling for a cease-fire in Gaza.

President Joe Biden and Air Force 1 arrived at Dallas Love Field 7:05 p.m.

Biden attends prayer service for congresswoman

The first of many memorial services for former Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson was held Monday in Dallas. President Joe Biden flew into Dallas on Monday to attend one of them.

President Biden's motorcade then took him to Concord Church in Dallas to pay his respects to longtime Dallas congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson.