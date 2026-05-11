125+ dogs rescued from Ellis County hoarding site

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The Brief More than 125 dogs were rescued from inhumane hoarding conditions in Ellis County following a months-long joint operation by local and national animal welfare groups. Most animals have been placed with long-term rescue partners, though 10 dogs remain in boarding awaiting transport to the northern U.S. Organizers are seeking donations and private funding to support the animals and build a new regional Animal Welfare Campus to handle future large-scale cases.



Animal welfare officials have concluded a months-long operation to rescue more than 125 dogs from inhumane conditions at a hoarding site in Ellis County, authorities announced Saturday.

125+ dogs rescued

What we know:

The mission, led by Ferris Animal Services and Flying B Animal Rescue & Sanctuary, culminated in the emergency removal of the final 75 dogs this week. The operation followed several months of proactive efforts to reduce the number of animals on the properties through owner surrenders and standard rescue protocols.

Recognizing that the scale of medical and sheltering needs exceeded local capacity, Ferris Animal Services Manager Todd McGehee requested assistance from national organizations American Humane and RedRover to provide high-level veterinary assessments.

What they're saying:

"When the weight of their suffering began to exceed our local resources, we knew we had to call in the best," McGehee said. "Partnering with RedRover and American Humane allowed us to turn a desperate situation into a rescue mission."

As of May 8, nearly all the rescued animals have been transferred to long-term placement partners, including Hearts & Bones Rescue and Saving Hope Animal Rescue. The final 10 dogs remain in boarding pending transport to the northern U.S.

The logistical strain of the case has highlighted a push for the development of a multi-million-dollar regional Animal Welfare Campus in North Texas. The proposed facility is designed to serve as a hub for municipal services and emergency response to better handle large-scale cruelty cases and sheltering needs.

What you can do:

To support the immediate needs of the rescued dogs and the future of regional animal welfare, donations can be made directly to the rescue efforts at www.flyingbrescue.org/donate or https://givebutter.com/flybbarns.