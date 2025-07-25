12 arrested after Gaza protestors breach Dallas building: Police

article

The Brief Twelve protestors were arrested in Dallas after entering a building during a Gaza conflict demonstration. Nine face criminal trespass charges, two for interference with public duties, and one for interference, resisting arrest, and assault on a public servant. The names of those arrested have not yet been released by police.



Protestors opposing the conflict in Gaza were arrested Friday afternoon in Dallas after police say some spilled into a nearby building.

Dallas Gaza protest arrests

What we know:

Police response began around 4:45 p.m. in the 2500 block of North Harwood Street when, according to the Dallas Police Department, protestors entered a building during a public demonstration.

The department told FOX 4 in a Friday evening statement that an "unruly crowd" began to gather as officers attempted to arrest the alleged trespassers. The officers called for backup to handle the crowd.

By the end of the incident, 12 people were arrested at the protest, police said. Nine are charged with criminal trespass, two with interference with public duties and one with interference, resisting arrest, and assault on a public servant.

One person was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons after bumping heads with another person while being arrested, the release says.

What we don't know:

The names of the suspects have not been released pending jail booking.