111 dogs rescued from Mesquite home

More than 100 dogs were rescued from a single residence in Mesquite.

The city's Animal Service Division found 111 small breed dogs in the residence Thursday.

The property owner surrendered all the dogs and they were later taken to local shelters for immediate care.

About a dozen shelters stepped in to take in the dogs to avoid one shelter being overwhelmed.

"This was a successful rescue event, and we could not have done it without our hard-working City staff who acted quickly and with compassion, and our animal rescue partners," said Maria Martinez, director of Mesquite Neighborhood Services.

Click here for information if you'd like to adopt or foster one of these animals.

