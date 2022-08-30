11-year-old Arkansas boy dies after being pulled into storm drain during heavy rainfall

article

A child playing near a retention pond in Arkansas during heavy rainfall on Monday was killed after falling into the water and being pulled into a storm drain, according to local officials.

Bentonville police and fire officials responded to a report that two people had been swept into the storm drain in the area of SE 28th Street and SE C Street just after 5:30 p.m.

Shortly after arriving at the scene, police said they were able to locate a 47-year-old woman in the storm drain, and she was taken to a local hospital.

Emergency crews continued their search for the second victim, an 11-year-old boy, and eventually located him in the storm drain as well.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

According to fire officials, the unidentified boy was playing near a retention pond where water gathers during heavy rain, and he somehow fell into the water. He was then pulled into the storm drain due to the fast current.

The unidentified woman was also pulled into the drain when she jumped into the water to try and save the boy.

No other information was released by officials.

