11 more North Texas school districts head back to school

The school year is beginning for 11 more school districts in North Texas.

That includes Venus in Johnson County and Rice in Navarro County.

MORE: Back to School News

The districts are all small rural districts with a total enrollment of just over 10,000.

Ten of the districts starting on Tuesday have four-day schedules.

That’s an increasingly popular schedule for districts looking to keep or attract teachers.

In most cases, class periods are longer to meet the minimum state requirements. Other districts have extended the school year.

On Wednesday, 33 North Texas districts, including some in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, will return to the classroom.

Ready 4 School

Good Day wants to see your first day of school photos!

Visit fox4news.com/ready4school to upload pics. Please include a name and city.

We'll share some of our favorites on TV as we celebrate the start of the new year.