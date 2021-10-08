$10k reward after firearms stolen from Krum gun store

article

Law enforcement officials are offering a $10,000 reward to help find the person who burglarized a gun store in Krum.

At least 21 firearms were stolen from the Top Dog Gun Range on September 14.

Surveillance video shows the masked burglar entering from the back of the building around 2 a.m. wearing a hat, a blanket and carrying what looks like a small bag.

The burglar then moves to the front of the building and is seen taking guns from the display case.

He wore a long-sleeve shirt with the logo letters LTR and a lightning bolt on the back, linked to a defunct business named Lighting Tower Rental.

The ATF and Denton County Sheriff’s Department are among the agencies investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s department.

