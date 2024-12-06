Missing 10-year-old girl in the Dallas/Richardson area found safe

article

UPDATE: Dallas police said 10-year-old Dallas Rose has been found safe.

Dallas police need help finding a missing 10-year-old girl.

Dallas Rose was last seen on Friday morning around 8:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Richland Park Drive in Richardson.

She reportedly left the area on foot.

Images from SKY 4 showed police searching that area before noon on Friday.

Police are calling the girl a critical missing person because of her age. She may need assistance, they said.

Rose is described as being about 4 feet 8 inches tall and about 80 pounds with black and brown hair.

She was wearing a black or dark blue hoodie with blue jeans and black and blue Air Force Ones when she disappeared.

Anyone who spots her is asked to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.