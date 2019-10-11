10-year-old boy killed in auto-pedestrian crash in Dallas

A 10-year-old boy is dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in the Red Bird area of Dallas Friday night.

The incident happened around 8 p.m., near the intersection of Westmoreland Road and Gannon Lane.

Police say after the boy was hit, a man and a woman got out of the car and ran away. Police are currently looking for them.

Witnesses who saw the boy in the street called 911. The boy was taken the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Family say the boy's name is Lemonterrion Wright.

Police have not released a description of the suspects.

Initially, police said the boy killed was 12 years old, but clarified Saturday morning that he was 10.