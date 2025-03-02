10 injured during Saturday's NCA All-Star National Championship in Downtown Dallas

The Brief A fight between two people during a cheerleading event in downtown Dallas on Saturday led to panic and the evacuation of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. Dallas police said the two people knocked over poles that created a loud noise and there were multiple non-life-threatening injuries as people ran from the event. 10 people were injured in the evacuation of the convention center.



Dallas Police say during the evacuation of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on Saturday, 10 people were injured. The convention center is hosting the NCA All-Star National Championship this weekend.

‘Chaos’ at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center

What's New:

Police officials say all 10 people injured were taken to four different hospitals in the area. None of the injuries were life-threatening. The injuries range from bumps and bruises to broken bones.

The backstory:

Two people knocked over "multiple poles" during a fight, causing a loud noise and panic inside the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Saturday afternoon, Dallas police said.

In a statement, Dallas police said the noise of the poles being knocked down caused a panic inside the building and people to start rushing outside "in a stampede."

Authorities said no shooting occurred.

The incident prompted the National Cheerleaders Association to cancel the rest of Saturday's event.

The competition is continuing on Sunday, according to NCA officials.