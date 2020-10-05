1-year-old killed in carjacking outside Fort Worth hospital

A man is accused of killing a 1-year-old boy while the boy's parents were doing a child custody exchange over the weekend in a Fort Worth hospital parking lot.

Police say 30-year-old Nico Delafuente ambushed and carjacked a couple during their child custody exchange in the parking lot of Huguley Hospital in south Fort Worth on Sunday.

In the process, 1-year-old Zayden McLean was killed. Investigators say he was in his mother’s arms outside of the vehicle while Zayden’s father struggled with Delafuente inside the vehicle.

(Fort Worth PD)

“During that, the mother was holding the 1-and-a-half in her arms as the vehicle was reversing and it struck the parent and the child, causing both the parent and the child to fall,” explained Fort Worth Officer Gezim Pollozani. “The suspect then put the vehicle in drive and ran over the child and crashed into a tree.”

The suspect crashed into a tree soon after. Police apprehended Delafuente in a nearby field after a foot chase.

Zayden was rushed to the emergency room, but he died from his injuries.

The boy’s grandmother, Jane McLean said Zayden lit up any room he entered. She explained: “We’re in shock and still trying to process what’s happened.”

Zayden’s parents were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Their little boy would’ve turned 2 years old next month.

A judge increased Delafuente's bond from $250,000 to $500,000. Delafuente has addresses in both the Fort Worth area and also Houston. His criminal history includes at least three drunk driving offenses as well as priors for drugs and burglary.

Delafuente is charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery. He’s being treated at a hospital and then will be moved to the Fort Worth jail.