1 woman, 3 dogs die in Fort Worth house fire

The Brief A woman and three dogs were killed in a house fire in Fort Worth Wednesday morning. Firefighters pulled the woman from the home, but she later died at a hospital. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the victim’s identity has not been released.



What we know:

The Fort Worth Fire Department was called to the 4600 block of Shackleford Street around 11:50 a.m. for a house fire. Initial calls said there were two people trapped in the home.

Crews began to arrive within two minutes, FWPD said, and a woman was found inside within a minute of searching. She was pulled out and emergency care was provided immediately.

A search continued for the second occupant, but crews only found the family's animals. Three dogs were found, but did not survive.

The second resident was confirmed not to have been in the home during the fire. The woman pulled from the home was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The fire was under control within 15 minutes, FWFD said.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The name of the victim has not been released.