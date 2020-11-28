1 pedestrian killed, another in critical condition after being struck by SUV in Fort Worth

article

One person is dead and another is in critical condition after they were struck by an SUV Friday night in Fort Worth.

Police said the SUV was traveling west on Rosedale Street, south of I-30, when it ran a red light at Evans Street and clipped a pick-up truck. At that time, two pedestrians were crossing Rosedale.

The SUV struck both pedestrians and flipped.

One pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Police said the victim in this hospital is expected to survive.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

No word on whether any charges will be filed.