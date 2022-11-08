$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Houston convenience store

Someone who purchased a ticket in Houston for the record-breaking Powerball jackpot drawing is $1 million richer.

A ticket sold at a convenience store matched five out of five numbers but not the Powerball in the drawing that was initially scheduled for Monday night.

The ticket was purchased at C’s Speedy Mart located at 7433 ½ Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77074.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10.

The winning numbers were not released until Tuesday morning. The Multi-State Lottery Association said Monday night’s scheduled drawing was delayed by nearly 10 hours because a participating lottery had issues processing sales.

The jackpot was initially reported as an estimated $1.9 billion on Monday, but the prize was increased to $2.04 billion Tuesday morning after updated calculations. Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in California hit the top prize.

The jackpot was by far the largest lottery jackpot ever won, topping the previous record $1.586 billion prize won by three Powerball ticketholders in 2016.

