1 Mesquite teen dies, another in critical condition after shooting in bedroom
MESQUITE, Texas - Just before 1 a.m. on Monday, Mesquite police officers were called to the 1500 block of Rusk Drive for a report of a shooting.
Teens shot in Mesquite
What we know:
When police arrived, they were told that two juvenile males, ages 15 and 16, were in a bedroom when an adult in the home heard gunshots.
When the adult went into the room, they found both teens had been shot.
Both teens were taken to the hospital.
The 16-year-old, who lived at the home, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The 15-year-old is listed in critical condition.
What we don't know:
Police are trying to work out the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Officials say the incident appears to be isolated and there is no known threat to the public.
The shooting is still under investigation.
The identities of the teens have not been released.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Mesquite Police Department.