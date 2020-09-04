1 killed, 3 injured in Haltom City crash

article

One person was killed and three others were hospitalized after a crash Friday morning in Haltom City.

It happened just before 8 a.m. on eastbound Loop 820 near Haltom Road.

Police said the driver of a Ford F150 pickup truck reached for a water bottle, lost control and veered to the left side of the road.

The truck hit a brown Nissan Altima that was on the shoulder because of a flat tire and went airborne. It landed on a Ford Focus that was parked in front of the disabled Nissan.

A woman in the driver’s seat of the Ford Focus died at the scene. Two men who were helping her change the tire were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the pickup truck was also hospitalized with minor injuries.

Advertisement

Loop 820 was closed for about two hours Friday morning while police investigated the crash.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.