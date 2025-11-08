1 killed, 2 injured in crash on I-35E in DeSoto

article

The Brief A man was killed and two women suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on I-35 early Saturday morning. Police said the man was standing on the highway after his van flipped and was struck by another vehicle. Two other vehicles then collided with the other vehicles.



DeSoto police said one person was killed, and two others were seriously injured in an early Saturday morning crash on I-35E.

What we know:

Police said around 2:30 a.m. Saturday a 26-year-old man flipped his van on its side in the southbound lanes of I-35.

The man was able to crawl out of the van and was standing on the highway when he was hit and fatally injured by another vehicle.

DeSoto police said two other vehicles also collided with the van and second vehicle. Two women from one of those vehicles sustained life-threatening injuries and were taken to an area hospital.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name of the man killed in the crash.

The conditions of the women injured in the crash have not been released.

DeSoto police said the investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.