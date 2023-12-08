1 killed, 2 hurt in crash in Dallas neighborhood

One person was killed, and two others were badly hurt in a crash in a Dallas neighborhood.

The two vehicles collided around 10:30 p.m. Thursday near Lancaster Road and Ann Arbor Avenue in East Oak Cliff.

One of them flipped and nearly crashed into a home.

It came to rest on its side in the home’s front yard.

One victim died at the scene. The two people hospitalized had critical injuries.

Dallas police are investigating the cause of the crash.