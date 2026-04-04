1 killed, 1 injured in Watauga fire

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The Brief One person was killed and another was injured in a house fire in Watauga Friday night. Firefighters responded to 6109 Mackneal Trail just after 11 p.m. One victim was found dead in a bedroom, the other was taken to an area hospital.



Watauga fire officials said one person was killed and another was injured in a home fire Friday night.

What we know:

Firefighters responded to 6109 Mackneal Trial just after 11 p.m. Friday where they found the home under heavy fire conditions.

Crews were able to make entry into the home where they found one person dead in a bedroom. A second victim was found and taken to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim has not been released. The fire is being investigated by the Tarrant County Fire Marshal's Office.