1 killed, 1 injured in shooting during break-in of North Richland Hills apartment

One woman was killed, another woman was shot, and two children were left uninjured during a reported break-in of a North Richland Hills apartment early Friday morning.

Police got a call just before 2 a.m. about someone trying to break in to at an apartment in the 3300 block of Willowcrest Drive.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two women who had been shot and two uninjured children.

One of the women was pronounced dead, and the other woman was taken to an area hospital. Her condition has not been released.

No suspects have been found at this time.

Police are continuing their investigation, and have not released any further details about this crime.