1 killed, 1 arrested after Seagoville police chase crash

Seagoville
One person is dead following a police chase from Seagoville to Dallas. One other person is in custody.

DALLAS - A Seagoville police chase ended in a deadly crash in Dallas overnight.

It started around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday as police were searching for a red pickup truck connected to a crime. Officers spotted the vehicle and tried to pull it over on U.S. 175 near Environmental Way.

The two men in the truck refused to stop and led police on a high-speed chase on U.S. 175.

The driver eventually got off the highway at Stark Road and headed north. He crossed the Seagoville Road intersection and lost control of the vehicle.

The truck went airborne, hit a tree and rolling into the front yard of a nearby home. The driver was ejected and died at the scene.

The second man in the truck survived the crash and took off running. He was later captured and arrested.

No one else was hurt.

Police in Seagoville and Dallas are investigating.