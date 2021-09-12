1 injured after fight leads to early morning shooting in Fort Worth

article

One man is behind bars after an argument turned into a gun fight early Sunday morning in Fort Worth.

The shooting happened just after 3 a.m., when officers were called to West 7th Street.

Police said when they arrived, they found two men, and one had a gunshot wound to his hip.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

The suspect was then taken into custody.

No further details have been released at this time.