Expand / Collapse search

1 dead in Irving following fiery crash on I-635

By
Published  September 1, 2025 8:29am CDT
Irving
FOX 4
article

The Brief

    • One person died early Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash and fire on I-635 in Irving.
    • The victim's name has not yet been released.
    • Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

IRVING, Texas - One person died after an accident sparked an early morning car fire in Irving.

What we know:

The single-vehicle crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Monday on Interstate 635 near State Highway 161.

Crews closed down all of the westbound lanes to clean up. Those lanes have since reopened.

What we don't know:

Police are still working to determine what caused the accident.

No information was released about the victim.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Irving Police Department and TxDOT traffic cameras.

IrvingTraffic