1 dead in Irving following fiery crash on I-635
IRVING, Texas - One person died after an accident sparked an early morning car fire in Irving.
What we know:
The single-vehicle crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Monday on Interstate 635 near State Highway 161.
Crews closed down all of the westbound lanes to clean up. Those lanes have since reopened.
What we don't know:
Police are still working to determine what caused the accident.
No information was released about the victim.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Irving Police Department and TxDOT traffic cameras.