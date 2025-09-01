1 dead in Irving following fiery crash on I-635

article

The Brief One person died early Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash and fire on I-635 in Irving. The victim's name has not yet been released. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.



One person died after an accident sparked an early morning car fire in Irving.

What we know:

The single-vehicle crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Monday on Interstate 635 near State Highway 161.

Crews closed down all of the westbound lanes to clean up. Those lanes have since reopened.

What we don't know:

Police are still working to determine what caused the accident.

No information was released about the victim.