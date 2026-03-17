1 dead, firefighter injured in East Oak Cliff house fire
DALLAS - A man has died following an early morning house fire in East Oak Cliff, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue officials.
What we know:
Firefighters responded to multiple 911 calls at approximately 3:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Saner Avenue. Upon arrival, first responders reported heavy flames coming from the back of a one-story home.
Crews battled the blaze for more than an hour, finally extinguishing it around 4:50 a.m. Officials noted that "hoarding conditions" inside the residence made the operation particularly difficult.
During the search, firefighters pulled an unresponsive man from the burning structure. He was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition but was later pronounced dead despite life-saving efforts by DFR medics and emergency room staff.
One firefighter suffered a minor injury during the response. They were taken to a local hospital in stable condition and are expected to recover.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim or an official cause of death.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas Fire-Rescue.