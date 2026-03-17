Expand / Collapse search

1 dead, firefighter injured in East Oak Cliff house fire

By
Published  March 17, 2026 8:33am CDT
East Oak Cliff
FOX 4
article

The Brief

    • A man died Tuesday morning after being pulled from a heavy house fire in the 100 block of West Saner Avenue in East Oak Cliff. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition but was later pronounced dead.
    • Dallas Fire-Rescue crews battled the blaze for over an hour, noting that "hoarding conditions" inside the one-story home significantly hampered their ability to extinguish the flames and reach the victim.
    • One firefighter suffered minor injuries during the operation and is currently in stable condition.

DALLAS - A man has died following an early morning house fire in East Oak Cliff, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue officials.

What we know:

Firefighters responded to multiple 911 calls at approximately 3:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Saner Avenue. Upon arrival, first responders reported heavy flames coming from the back of a one-story home.

Crews battled the blaze for more than an hour, finally extinguishing it around 4:50 a.m. Officials noted that "hoarding conditions" inside the residence made the operation particularly difficult.

During the search, firefighters pulled an unresponsive man from the burning structure. He was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition but was later pronounced dead despite life-saving efforts by DFR medics and emergency room staff.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury during the response. They were taken to a local hospital in stable condition and are expected to recover.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim or an official cause of death.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas Fire-Rescue.

East Oak CliffDallas