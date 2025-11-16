1 dead after vehicle strikes bicyclist in Pilot Point

article

The Brief A bicyclist died on Friday evening in Pilot Point after being struck by a vehicle near North Washington and North Jefferson Streets. The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on November 14, and the victim was later pronounced dead at Medical City Denton. The identity of the deceased bicyclist is currently being withheld pending notification of their next of kin.



A bicyclist died on Friday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Pilot Point, according to the Pilot Point Police Department.

What we know:

Police said the crash occurred around 6:32 p.m. on November 14 in the area of North Washington Street and North Jefferson Street. A caller reported that their vehicle had collided with a person on a bicycle.

Officers responded along with crews from the Pilot Point Fire Department and other assisting agencies. EMS personnel performed lifesaving measures at the scene, police said.

The bicyclist was taken to Medical City Denton, where they were pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

The identity of the deceased will not be released until next of kin has been notified.

What's next:

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.