1 dead after midnight mobile home fire in far Southwest Dallas
DALLAS - One person is dead after a fire at a Dallas mobile home.
What we know:
Dallas firefighters responded to 400 Coxville Lane, just a couple of miles north of Seagoville High School.
They arrived to heavy fire coming from a mobile home.
After crews knocked down the flames, they discovered a body inside.
What we don't know:
Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire.
Both arson investigators and homicide detectives are investigating to find out exactly what happened.
The Source: The information in this article comes from FOX 4's Terry Van Sickle and Dallas Fire-Rescue.