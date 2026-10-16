1 dead after midnight mobile home fire in far Southwest Dallas

The Brief A midnight fire at a mobile home in far Southwest Dallas left one person dead. The fire happened at 400 Coxville Lane. Arson and homicide detectives are investigating the cause of the fire.



One person is dead after a fire at a Dallas mobile home.

What we know:

Dallas firefighters responded to 400 Coxville Lane, just a couple of miles north of Seagoville High School.

They arrived to heavy fire coming from a mobile home.

After crews knocked down the flames, they discovered a body inside.

What we don't know:

Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire.

Both arson investigators and homicide detectives are investigating to find out exactly what happened.