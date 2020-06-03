1 dead after men open fire on crowd outside Dallas club

A shooting outside a Dallas nightclub left a young woman dead and three others hurt Tuesday night.

It happened close to midnight at the 4th Quarter Sports Grill in the Red Bird community.

Investigators said two men pulled up to the club and started shooting into a crowd of people who were out front.

At least four people were hit by the gunfire. A 22-year-old woman died at the scene and three others were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives have been interviewing witnesses and are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

Police said finding the men who fired the shots is a top priority.

Advertisement

So far they have only said they may have been driving a red sports car.