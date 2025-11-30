1 dead after fiery wrong-way collision in Richland Hills

The Brief A wrong-way driver caused a fatal collision on State Highway 121 early Sunday morning, leaving one person dead. The deceased driver is believed to be the suspect in the crash, and intoxication is suspected as a contributing factor. The driver of the second vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.



One person was killed and another injured early Sunday in a wrong-way crash on State Highway 121, according to the Richland Hills Police Department.

Fatal Crash Reported

What we know:

Police began receiving reports around 5:30 a.m. of a driver heading north in the southbound lanes of State Highway 121, also known as Airport Freeway.

About five minutes later, officers and firefighters were dispatched to the 6900 block of SH 121, where two vehicles had collided and one was on fire.

Emergency crews arrived to find one vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and found the driver, the only person in the vehicle, dead at the scene, police said.

The victim’s body was later transported to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. The driver of the second vehicle sustained injuries that were not life-threatening and was taken to a local hospital.

Intoxication suspected as factor

What they're saying:

Preliminary findings indicate the deceased driver was traveling the wrong way when their vehicle struck the other car. Police said intoxication is believed to have been a contributing factor, though the medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death and release the victim’s identity after notifying relatives.

Investigators said the deceased driver is believed to be the suspect in the incident and no criminal charges are expected.

Investigation ongoing

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Richland Hills police detectives at 817-616-3796 or CID@richlandhills.com. Anonymous tips can be submitted at 469tips.com or by calling 817-469-TIPS.