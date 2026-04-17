Expand / Collapse search

1 dead, 3 injured after woman drives into group in Dallas parking lot

By
Published  April 17, 2026 9:25pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 4
article

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. via Getty Images

The Brief

    • A woman was killed after being struck by a car during a Dallas disturbance.
    • Three others were injured but later released from the hospital.
    • No arrest has been made as police continue investigating.

DALLAS - One woman is dead, and three other people were injured after a woman hit them with her car while leaving a Dallas business early Friday.

The incident happened after an ongoing disturbance between two groups in the early morning. 

Dallas group hit by car

What we know:

Dallas police say they were called to the scene in the 3300 block of East Trinity Mills Road around 4:20 a.m. The call was for a disturbance emergency with a request for an ambulance. 

When they arrived, they found that the two groups had started their disturbance in a business, and continued it outside in the parking lot. At that point, a woman got into her car and struck multiple people.

One woman, later identified as Kiara Lewis, 32, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where she was later pronounced dead. Two other women and one man were also taken to a hospital for treatment, but were later released. 

No arrest has been made.

What we don't know:

The name of the suspect and potential charges for her have not been released. 

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Dallas Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyDallas