1 dead, 3 injured after woman drives into group in Dallas parking lot
DALLAS - One woman is dead, and three other people were injured after a woman hit them with her car while leaving a Dallas business early Friday.
The incident happened after an ongoing disturbance between two groups in the early morning.
Dallas group hit by car
What we know:
Dallas police say they were called to the scene in the 3300 block of East Trinity Mills Road around 4:20 a.m. The call was for a disturbance emergency with a request for an ambulance.
When they arrived, they found that the two groups had started their disturbance in a business, and continued it outside in the parking lot. At that point, a woman got into her car and struck multiple people.
One woman, later identified as Kiara Lewis, 32, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where she was later pronounced dead. Two other women and one man were also taken to a hospital for treatment, but were later released.
No arrest has been made.
What we don't know:
The name of the suspect and potential charges for her have not been released.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Dallas Police Department.