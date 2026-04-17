1 dead, 3 injured after woman drives into group in Dallas parking lot

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The Brief A woman was killed after being struck by a car during a Dallas disturbance. Three others were injured but later released from the hospital. No arrest has been made as police continue investigating.



One woman is dead, and three other people were injured after a woman hit them with her car while leaving a Dallas business early Friday.

The incident happened after an ongoing disturbance between two groups in the early morning.

Dallas group hit by car

What we know:

Dallas police say they were called to the scene in the 3300 block of East Trinity Mills Road around 4:20 a.m. The call was for a disturbance emergency with a request for an ambulance.

When they arrived, they found that the two groups had started their disturbance in a business, and continued it outside in the parking lot. At that point, a woman got into her car and struck multiple people.

One woman, later identified as Kiara Lewis, 32, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where she was later pronounced dead. Two other women and one man were also taken to a hospital for treatment, but were later released.

No arrest has been made.

What we don't know:

The name of the suspect and potential charges for her have not been released.