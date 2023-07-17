1 dead, 3 hurt in Fort Worth rollover crash

article

Fort Worth police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and three others injured including a child.

Three vehicles were involved in the accident at Alliance Gateway Freeway near Park Vista Road in north Fort Worth.

Witnesses said a driver ran a red light just before 5 p.m. Sunday. That caused another vehicle to swerve and hit a third.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. That person’s name has not yet been released.

The three injured people were taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Police did not release any information about the injured victims but said one was a child.