1 dead, 3 hospitalized after major Dallas car accident
DALLAS - Dallas Fire-Rescue says one person was killed and three people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a major car accident in Dallas.
Major Dallas car accident
What we know:
On September 28 at around 5 p.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue units were dispatched to reports of a multi-vehicle car accident at the intersection of Great Trinity Forest Way and Wadsworth Drive.
Dallas Fire-Rescue dispatched five units and an EMS supervisor to the scene.
One adult female was pronounced deceased at the scene. Two adult females and one adult male were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
What we don't know:
We don't know what caused the accident, or the status of the victims transported to the hospital.
This is a breaking news story; updates will be added as they become available.
The Source: Information in this story comes from Dallas Fire-Rescue.