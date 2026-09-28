1 dead, 3 hospitalized after major Dallas car accident

The Brief On September 28 at around 5 p.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a multi-vehicle car crash at the intersection of Wadsworth Drive and Great Trinity Forest Way. DFR says one person was pronounced deceased at the scene, and three adults were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials have not said what caused the multi-vehicle crash.



Dallas Fire-Rescue says one person was killed and three people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a major car accident in Dallas.

Major Dallas car accident

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What we know:

On September 28 at around 5 p.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue units were dispatched to reports of a multi-vehicle car accident at the intersection of Great Trinity Forest Way and Wadsworth Drive.

Dallas Fire-Rescue dispatched five units and an EMS supervisor to the scene.

One adult female was pronounced deceased at the scene. Two adult females and one adult male were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

What we don't know:

We don't know what caused the accident, or the status of the victims transported to the hospital.

This is a breaking news story; updates will be added as they become available.