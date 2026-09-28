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1 dead, 3 hospitalized after major Dallas car accident

By
FOX 4
Crime and Public Safety
Published September 28, 2026 6:41 PM CDT
Published September 28, 2026 6:41 PM CDT

The Brief

    • On September 28 at around 5 p.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a multi-vehicle car crash at the intersection of Wadsworth Drive and Great Trinity Forest Way.
    • DFR says one person was pronounced deceased at the scene, and three adults were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
    • Officials have not said what caused the multi-vehicle crash.

DALLAS - Dallas Fire-Rescue says one person was killed and three people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a major car accident in Dallas.

Major Dallas car accident

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What we know:

On September 28 at around 5 p.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue units were dispatched to reports of a multi-vehicle car accident at the intersection of Great Trinity Forest Way and Wadsworth Drive.

Dallas Fire-Rescue dispatched five units and an EMS supervisor to the scene.

One adult female was pronounced deceased at the scene. Two adult females and one adult male were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

What we don't know:

We don't know what caused the accident, or the status of the victims transported to the hospital.

This is a breaking news story; updates will be added as they become available.

The Source: Information in this story comes from Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Crime and Public SafetyDallas