1 dead, 2 injured in wrong-way crash in Kaufman County
KEMP, Texas - A 53-year-old man is dead and two others were injured after a fiery wrong-way crash in Kaufman County Friday night.
Authorities said the crash happened just after 10 p.m., when the driver of a Ford F-150 was northbound on Highway 274, near Kemp.
The truck then veered into the southbound lane and crashed into a Dodge Ram pick-up, injuring a father and his 15-year-old daughter.
They suffered non-life threatening injuries, while the driver of the F-150, identified as John Allen, of Crossroads, was pronounced dead at the scene.
No further details have been released as the investigation continues.