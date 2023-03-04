1 dead, 2 injured in Dallas shooting

article

One man is dead and two others are hospitalized following a shooting early Saturday morning in West Dallas.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m., in the 600 block of Fabrication Street.

Responding officers found that three males had been shot.

One was found to have died from his injuries. The other two were hospitalized in stable condition.

Investigators found that a fight at a party ended in gunfire.

Officers found the deceased victim at the entrance of a building.

Police then went to a hospital, where two wounded men had been driven to the emergency room.

No arrests have been made.

Police are still investigating.