1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Malibu Jacks in North Richland Hills

North Richland Hills police initially arrested three men in connection with a deadly shooting that killed a 21-year-old Dallas woman and injured another person early Sunday morning. As of 11:45 a.m., officials say two of them were not involved in the shooting, but are still in custody on unrelated charges.

What we know:

NRH Police have identified the victim as 21-year-old DaShayla Jones of Dallas.

The second victim, a 23-year-old man from Dallas, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said a fight broke out before shots were fired in the 8600 block of Airport Freeway shortly after midnight. Detectives have also recovered what they believe to be the murder weapon.

Two off-duty North Richland Hills police officers were working in the area at the time of the shooting. One officer returned fire, while the second officer applied a tourniquet to the male victim’s wounds before paramedics arrived, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

The suspect, who is reportedly from Fort Worth, is expected to appear before a judge on Monday morning. His name and booking photo will not be released until then, according to police.

