1 dead, 1 injured in Fort Worth shooting; suspect in custody

Fort Worth police said they have a suspect in custody for a shooting early Sunday morning that left one person dead and sent another person to a hospital.

This shooting was reported to police just after 2:45 a.m., when officers were called to the 4700 block of E. Lancaster Avenue.

A suspect was found at the scene and detained.

Police said a shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and another shooting victim was taken to a hospital. Their condition was not released.

Investigators said the suspect and victim were involved in a fight, and that’s when the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire.

No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.