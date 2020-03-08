1 dead, 1 injured after shooting outside Dallas club
DALLAS - One person is dead and another was seriously injured after a shooting early Sunday morning outside a club in Northwest Dallas.
The shooting happened just before 3:45 a.m., in the parking lot of Kalua Discotheque, located in the 2400 block of Northwest Highway.
Police said a vehicle pulled into a parking lot, a man got out, and he opened fire on a group standing in the area.
One person was killed and another was shot several times in the leg.
The vehicle then fled the scene.
Police are looking into whether a stabbing at the club earlier in the evening is connected to the shooting.
The stabbing victim was also seriously injured, but expected to survive.