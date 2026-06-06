1 dead, 1 critically injured in multi-vehicle Dallas crash; suspect arrested

article

The Brief A multi-vehicle crash early Saturday morning near North Walton Walker and Singleton Boulevards in West Dallas left one person dead at the scene. Another individual was hospitalized in critical condition, and police arrested one person at the scene. The identity of the deceased, the charges facing the arrested individual, and the cause of the wreck all remain undisclosed as the investigation continues.



A multi-vehicle crash early Saturday morning left one person dead and another critically injured in West Dallas, authorities said.

Fatal Dallas crash

What we know:

Dallas Police officers responded to a call for service at 2:10 a.m. near the intersection of North Walton Walker Boulevard and Singleton Boulevard.

A preliminary investigation by traffic detectives determined that multiple vehicles were involved in the crash. One individual died at the scene. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the deceased pending notification of next of kin.

Another person sustained substantial injuries and was rushed by first responders to a local hospital, where they remain in critical condition, according to police.

Officers arrested one individual at the scene of the crash. Police did not immediately disclose the identity of the person taken into custody or the specific charges they might face in connection with the fatal incident.

The circumstances surrounding what caused the multi-vehicle wreck remain unclear as the investigation continues.

Dallas Police stated that the investigation is ongoing.