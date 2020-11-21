1 child killed, 5 other kids injured after their go-kart was struck by an SUV in Kaufman County

article

Authorities said one child was killed and five other children were injured after the go-kart they were in was struck by an SUV in Kaufman County Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 12:30 p.m., on FM2727, near County Road 167.

According to a DPS spokesman, an SUV was southbound on FM2727 as a go-cart with six people aboard was on County Road 167.

Investigators found that the go-kart tried to cross FM2727, and was struck by the SUV.

According to the College Mound Fire Department, all six people in the go-kart were kids, between the ages of 7-12.

One child from the go-kart was pronounced dead. Three of the other kids were airlifted from the scene, while the two others were taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The investigation into this crash is continuing.