Powerball soars to $613 million in Monday drawing

Monday night's jackpot is worth an estimated $613 million after there were no winning tickets that matched all six numbers drawn in Saturday night's Powerball drawing.

The cash value is estimated at $329 million and is the ninth largest in game history.

The numbers drawn were 2, 18, 23, 27, 47 Powerball: 15 Power Play: 4x

HERE ARE THE WINNING NUMBERS FOR WEDNESDAY'S POWERBALL DRAWING

One ticket in Texas did match five numbers plus the Power Play for a prize of $2 million.

Three other tickets in Missouri, New York and Pennsylvania matched five numbers worth $1 million each.

The Powerball jackpot hasn't been won since November. It hit Kansas for the first time since 2012 on Nov. 19, with a grand prize of $92.9 million for the annuity option.

LOTTERY WINS OF 2022: A LOOK BACK AT PEOPLE 'HITTING THE JACKPOT'

A jackpot-winning Powerball ticket was sold in California in November for the record $2.04 billion grand prize, according to lottery officials.

The odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

In August 2021, Powerball added a third weekly drawing to help increase jackpots faster.

POWERBALL LOTTERY DRAWING: WINNERS CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS IN THESE STATES

Powerball is played on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Read more of this story from FOX Business.