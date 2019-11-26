Volunteers help Feed My Starving Children charity in Richardson

It's the time of year many families focus on "others".

Volunteers for one North Texas organization do good and have fun.

Inside "Feed My Starving Children" in Richardson, volunteers pack meals assembly-line style.

Then they are shipped off to hungry children around the world.

But this volunteer experience is made fun with music, competition and a high energy atmosphere.

Jeff Brown volunteers for "Feed My Starving Children" four times a week.

"I'm in the real estate business so I have a flexible schedule, go workout in the morning, come here for a couple of hours and then start my day," said Brown.

Advertisement

"It's hard to find activities where you can volunteer with young kids and they allow 5 and up. We did it just to kind of give back and then they actually love it. He hosted his birthday party here in August," said Jessica Jones, volunteer.

"It was fun all my friends came, they were excited." They loved it so I think they're going to do it again with me," said Logan Jones, volunteer.

"Happiness comes through living for others, not for yourself," said Lt. Colonel Allen Arvig, Volunteer.

Arvig served as a commander in the army.

He spent time in Ethiopia where he witnessed starvation firsthand.

"Some of these kids that you would find out there, they could barely walk, you could tell there were children that might very easily die. Have you heard the saying out of sight out of mind? We don't see them. But I saw them," said Arvig.

"We are packing meals for Colombia today. We have four major ingredients: there’s rice, soy, veggies, and vitamins," said Brandon King, site manager.

The meals are formulated by food scientists and nutritionists - designed specifically for young children experiencing malnutrition.

"Here in the United States we think we understand what hunger is, we have no idea what hunger is. When somebody is eating dirt just to fill their stomachs. Once you come here and serve, you'll come back and serve again and again," said Brown.

Before the food is shipped, the volunteers come together in prayer over the boxes.

"Feed my starving children" often sees school and church groups.

They also host birthday parties and date nights.

Volunteer shifts are available six days a week, five sessions a day.

Click here to sign up.