Tips to make a juicy and perfectly smoked turkey

One90 Smoked Meats Brine Recipe

(double or triple the recipe as needed to ensure turkey is fully submerged in the brine):

- 1 Gallon of water

- 1 cup of Kosher salt

- 1 cup of sugar

- 3 Tablespoons Black pepper

- 3 Tablespoons Rosemary

- 3 Tablespoons Thyme

- 4 Bay Leaves

In a pot over medium heat, mix together all ingredients and simmer for 30 minutes until salt and sugar dissolve and all flavors combine. Strain the brine and let the liquid completely cool off. Place the brine in a large bucket or container large enough to hold your turkey. Be sure to place your container in the refrigerator or add ice to keep it cool. Place your turkey in the brine and soak turkey for at least 24 hours before smoking or roasting.

